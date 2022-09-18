Govt has turned every village into town: Sujan

PANCHAGARH, Sept 17: Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned every village into town by ensuring balanced development everywhere.

The government has brought the poor villagers under the social safety network as other facilities have been provided to them to change their livelihood, he said.

He also said hundred percent electricity has been ensured in the country while the government has taken plan to supply safe drinking water to the villagers.

The minister said this while inaugurating the construction work of Rural Water Supply Scheme under the safe water supply project throughout the country at Maydandigi in Boda upazila of the district on Friday as the chief guest.

Sujan said now the village people are living peacefully as there is no lack of food in the country during the last 14 years under Sheikh Hasina's government.

About 1 corer people are getting TCB commodities through card as the government is selling rice among the 50 lakh families at Taka 15 per kg, he said.

The function was addressed, among others, by Executive Engineer of Public Health Department Sayhan Ali, Boda Upazila Chairman Faruk Alam Tobi, Boda Municipality Mayor Ohahidujzaman Suja and UP Chairman Abdul Zabbar.

Public health department is implementing the safe water supply project through pipe line.

Local government ministry has provided Taka 2 corer 50 lakh for implementing the work.

After completion of the project work, at least 6 hundred families will get safe drinking water. -BSS







