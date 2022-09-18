Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star

VERSAILLES, SEPT 17: A former France and Paris Saint-Germain player was placed in pre-trial detention Friday, charged with aggravated violence and "criminal association" over an attack on teammate Kheira Hamraoui last November, prosecutors said.

Aminata Diallo, 27, was detained Friday evening at the behest of the prosecutor's office in Versailles, near Paris, after police arrested her and took her into custody.

Four other suspects, men allegedly involved in the attack, have also been charged over the attack last November on Hamraoui, 32.

"While in custody the men suspected of

participating in the attack said someone had explained to them they had to prevent Hamraoui from playing," a judicial source told AFP. -AFP











