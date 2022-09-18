Barcelona open women's season with a win after referee strike

BARCELONA, SEPT 17: Reigning Spanish women's champions Barcelona opened the new professional top flight Liga F with a 2-0 win over UDG Tenerife on Saturday.

The first round of fixtures was postponed last weekend because of a refereeing strike, with a new pay deal reached between Liga F and the officials on Wednesday night.

English summer signings Lucy Bronze and Keira Walsh, both arriving from Manchester City, made their debuts for Barcelona, along with 16-year-old midfielder Vicky Lopez and Brazilian striker Geyse Ferreira.

The latter, signed from Madrid CFF, broke the deadlock in the 61st minute with a freak goal, deflecting a clearance from the edge of the area into the net.

Caroline Graham Hansen rifled in the second with a long-distance strike as Barcelona settled into a more comfortable rhythm after a disjointed first half. -AFP









