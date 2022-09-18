Video
Sunday, 18 September, 2022
Sports

Development Cup Women Hockey's final Monday

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) Red team take on BHF Green team in the final of Development Cup Women Hockey scheduled to be held on Monday (Sept 19) at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.
The match kicks off at 3.30 pm.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes.
Meanwhile, in the day's lone match, BHF Yellow team beat BHF Blue team by a solitary goal scored by Riva Khatun in the 39th minute of the match.
Four women's teams -- BHF red, BHF green, BHF blue and BHF yellow -- are taking part in the meet, organized by BHF.     -BSS


