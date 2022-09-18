Video
Mushfiqur suffers knee injury during gym session

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim suffered a knee injury during his individual gym session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium here today.
The 35-year old cricketer needed six stitches below his left knee around the shin bone, confirmed Dr. Monjur Hossain, a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) medical team.
He also informed that the veteran would be under observation for at least two weeks.
"Mushfiqur suffered a knee injury during a gym session and he needed six stitches on the left knee. It looked like he would need at least two weeks to recover," he told the reporters here today.
Mushfiqur had recently announced his retirement from T20 International cricket following Bangladesh's disastrous Asia Cup campaign. He also looked out-of-sort during the tournament, which prompted critics to lash at him vehemently.
However, despite retiring from T20 cricket, Mushfiqur continued his individual training to keep him fit. He had recently informed the BCB that he would be available for the whole National Cricket League (NCL) tournament, which is set to begin on October 10. Mushfiqur will be playing for Rajshahi Division.
But the latest injury put his participation into the NCL in doubt.
The NCL is considered as the preparation platform of Bangladesh for their upcoming Test series against India at home, slated to be held just after the T20 World Cup in November. The BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon earlier said Mushfiqur will remain the vital cog of the Test team despite his retirement from the T20 International cricket.     -BSS


