Sunday, 18 September, 2022
School chess competition inaugurated in Pirojpur

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Sept 17: District police and district sports association jointly organised a school chess competition on Saturday morning at DSA Bhaban, district stadium in the town.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammed Jahedur Rahman was chief guest in the opening session while Mohammad Saidur Rahman (PPM Seba ) Superintendent of Police (SP) presided over the session. Among other Molla Azad Hosain additional Superintendent of Police (admin and crime), additional Superintendent of Police sadar circle Khairul Hasan spoke, officer-in-charge (OC) of Pirojpur sadar police station (PS) AJM Masuduzzman Milu was present. General secretary of DSA  Golam Mawla Nakib conducted the session.
Speakers said, indoor and outdoor both games are equally important as best practices of students in their early childhood which helps to development of mental health and psychical growth. To avoiding digital devise in early life no other alternatives except games. Only players can represent the country as an ambassador and also can bring goodwill for the nation from abroad in the connection no discrimination between boys and girls. To inspire rural and urban students the government has taken many initiatives across the country everyone should come forward to explore the opportunity.   
More than 100 school students took part in the competition both girls and boys from different academic institutions. Journalists both print and electronic media, DSA members, officials were present in the programme. Organisers again also said, the programme will be continuing in future in the district.








