Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup

Tigresses meet Aussie girls in opening clash

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday revealed the itinerary of the maiden ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup. The tournament will take place from January 14 to January 29 in 2023 in South Africa.
Bangladesh will take on Australia in the inaugural match of the event on January 14 at the Willowmore Park.
16 teams are participating in the competition, making it one of the biggest ever ICC events, with 41 matches being played across 15 days as Four matches will take place each day. The 16 teams constituting of 11 full ICC members and five associate teams have been split into four groups. The top three teams from each group will progress to the Super Six League stage, where teams from Group A will play against Group D and Group B will compete against Group C.  
The Super Six stage begins on January 20, with the semi-finals taking place on January 27 and the final being played at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on January 29. January 30 has been marked as a reserve day for the final.  
Before the main event, 16 warm-up matches will take place between January 9 and 11 in the cities of Johannesburg and Tshwane.
The Tigresses will engage with Sri Lanka and the USA alongside Australia in Group-A while England, Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Rwanda will face each other in Group-B as West Indies, New Zealand, Ireland and Indonesia will play in Group-C meanwhile the Group-D combines teams namely India, South Africa, Scotland and the UAE.
Jyoti and Co. will meet Sri Lanka on January 16 and will lock horns with the USA on January 18 in their next two respective group stage matches.









