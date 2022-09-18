Video
Tamim in T10 league players' draft

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is likely to play the T10 league in Abu Dhabi, UAE for the second time in his career as the organizer put his name in the players' draft which will be held on
September 26. The tournament will start in November.
Recently through a tweet in the social media outlet, the organizers confirmed Tamim's name for the players draft along with other foreign players like Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Najibullah Zadran, Reeza Hendricks and James Vince.
A team of the T10, Bangla Tigers has already confirmed the name of Shakib Al Hasan as the icon and the captain of the team.
Tamim earlier played the inaugural edition of T10 for Pakhtuns in 2017. Led by Shahid Afridi, the team also moved to the semifinal. In the first match, Tamim struck an unbeaten 56 off 27, hitting five fours and four sixes.
The sixth edition of T10 however will run from November 23 to
December 4.     -BSS


