Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hasan vows to conquer 'panic factor' to thrive in death overs

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Hasan vows to conquer 'panic factor' to thrive in death overs

Hasan vows to conquer 'panic factor' to thrive in death overs

Young pacer Hasan Mahmud is keen to be Bangladesh's 'go to' bowler in the death overs, conquering the panic factor which is believed to prevent the bowlers of this country from making any impact in the match, especially in the T20 cricket.
In the shortest version of cricket of late, Bangladeshi bowlers leaked runs in abundance to dig the graveyards of the team-the match against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup was the latest example. Despite scoring a good total on the board, Bangladesh failed to defend it, largely due to their wayward bowling in the death overs. The fast bowlers' lack of ability to give the Yorker at the death overs indeed cost the match against the Lankan, who eventually moved to the Super Four at the expense of Bangladesh and clinched the trophy.
Hasn Mahmud said the bowlers usually get panicked when they are put in pressure, which is why it is mandatory to overcome the panic factor.
"Every fast bowler needs the mindset to bowl in the death overs and everyone should be confident about their ability to do well. So we'll definitely work on this. The coaches are here to help us to overcome this fear," Mahmud said on Saturday.
"When we are put in the pressure, we got panicked, a reason for which we forgot our skill. But if we can overcome the panic factor, it will be easier for us to execute our plan of bowling Yorker confidently."
In his little career, which included just five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, Mahmud had already showed his talent but the biggest example for his to pay off the faith the team management put on him, by including him in the T20 World Cup squad.
After bowling nicely in the Zimbabwe series amid Bangladesh's failure to win any of ODI or T20 series, Hasan was left out of the Asia Cup squad due to his injury. However he is now confident that he can deliver his best in the World Cup.
"After playing the Zimbabwe series, I got my confidence back. Since I am in the World Cup team now, definitely my target is to put my best for the team's cause," the 22-year old pacer said.
"Despite being injured, I was confident that my performance in Zimbabwe will help me to put me in the World Cup team. And when it truly happened, now it's my duty to pay off."     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Outcry in Brazil over 'racist' remark on Vinicius Junior
Italy and Germany advance in Davis Cup, Alacaraz has losing homecoming
Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star
Beckham queues through the night to see queen's coffin
Conte backs 'angry' Son to end Spurs goal drought
Aston Villa ease pressure on Steven Gerrard
Barcelona open women's season with a win after referee strike
Development Cup Women Hockey's final Monday


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft