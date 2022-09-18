Tigresses take on Ireland today

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022Lata's five for five brings easy win for Bangladesh in warm-up

Bangladesh, the defending champions and the strongest title claimants of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, will take on Ireland today in their first group stage match.

The match will commence at 9:00pm (BST) at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

Despite the absence of two big names Jahanara Alam and Fargana Haque Pinkey, Bangladesh are still favourites against the defending runner-ups of the event. Jahanara ruled out of the event sustaining niggle on bowling hand while the most dependable Bangladesh batter Pinkey is going to miss the event as she tested positive for Covid-19. Left arm speedster Fariha Trisna replaces Jahanara in the squad while all-rounder Soheli Akther is going to succeed Pinkey.

Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti, Sharmin Akter Supta, Shamima Sultana all are well informed. But the biggest strength for the girls in red and green is the availability of a bunch of all-rounders including Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun and Soheli Akther.

In absence of Jahanara, Lata Mondal will take the charge of pace battery, who hauled five wickets spending five runs only against the UAE on Friday.

Bangladesh batted first at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and ridding on the bat of Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun and skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, the Tigresses posted 124 runs on the board losing five wickets. Sobhana piled up 39 off 32 with five boundaries, while Murshida hoarded 32 off 28 runs by four fours and Jyoti scored 25 runs facing as many balls. She also played four boundary shots but no over-boundary came in Bangladesh innings.

Emirates girls in reply were able manage 70 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs as the Tigresses registered massive 54-run victory. Lata scalped five wickets allowing five runs only delivering three overs while Sanjida Meghla and Salma Khatun shared one wicket apiece.

Such a massive win before the main event definitely will boost the Tigresses.

Irish divas are also keen to make a break against Bangladesh though the statistics speaks otherwise as the Tigresses came out victorious four occasions among last five meets.

The Tigresses will take on Scotland tomorrow (on Monday) and the UAS on September 21 in their next two group stage matches.

Thailand, Zimbabwe, PNG and UAE are the teams playing in Group B. The top two teams in each group will go through to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to be held on September 23. The winners of each semi-final progressing to the final slated for September 25. Both the finalists will qualify to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year in South Africa.

















