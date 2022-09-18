Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022

Tigresses take on Ireland today

Lata\'s five for five brings easy win for Bangladesh in warm-up

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Sports Reporter

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022Lata's five for five brings easy win for Bangladesh in warm-up
Bangladesh, the defending champions and the strongest title claimants of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022, will take on Ireland today in their first group stage match.
The match will commence at 9:00pm (BST) at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
Despite the absence of two big names Jahanara Alam and Fargana Haque Pinkey, Bangladesh are still favourites against the defending runner-ups of the event. Jahanara ruled out of the event sustaining niggle on bowling hand while the most dependable Bangladesh batter Pinkey is going to miss the event as she tested positive for Covid-19. Left arm speedster Fariha Trisna replaces Jahanara in the squad while all-rounder Soheli Akther is going to succeed Pinkey.
Captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti, Sharmin Akter Supta, Shamima Sultana all are well informed. But the biggest strength for the girls in red and green is the availability of a bunch of all-rounders including Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun and Soheli Akther.
In absence of Jahanara, Lata Mondal will take the charge of pace battery, who hauled five wickets spending five runs only against the UAE on Friday.
Bangladesh batted first at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi and ridding on the bat of Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun and skipper Nigar Sultana Jyoti, the Tigresses posted 124 runs on the board losing five wickets. Sobhana piled up 39 off 32 with five boundaries, while Murshida hoarded 32 off 28 runs by four fours and Jyoti scored 25 runs facing as many balls. She also played four boundary shots but no over-boundary came in Bangladesh innings.
Emirates girls in reply were able manage 70 runs for nine wickets from stipulated 20 overs as the Tigresses registered massive 54-run victory. Lata scalped five wickets allowing five runs only delivering three overs while Sanjida Meghla and Salma Khatun shared one wicket apiece.
Such a massive win before the main event definitely will boost the Tigresses.
Irish divas are also keen to make a break against Bangladesh though the statistics speaks otherwise as the Tigresses came out victorious four occasions among last five meets.
The Tigresses will take on Scotland tomorrow (on Monday) and the UAS on September 21 in their next two group stage matches.
Thailand, Zimbabwe, PNG and UAE are the teams playing in Group B. The top two teams in each group will go through to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to be held on September 23. The winners of each semi-final progressing to the final slated for September 25. Both the finalists will qualify to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup next year in South Africa.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Outcry in Brazil over 'racist' remark on Vinicius Junior
Italy and Germany advance in Davis Cup, Alacaraz has losing homecoming
Ex-teammate charged over attack on French football star
Beckham queues through the night to see queen's coffin
Conte backs 'angry' Son to end Spurs goal drought
Aston Villa ease pressure on Steven Gerrard
Barcelona open women's season with a win after referee strike
Development Cup Women Hockey's final Monday


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft