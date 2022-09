International Events

International Events

A protester displays a placard reading: "It's a child not a choice" during the annual anti-abortion "March for Life" demonstration in Berlin on September 17. photo : AFPThis handout photograph taken on September 17 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi looking at a wild cheetah after it was released at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh state. photo : AFP