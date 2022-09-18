Video
UN summit returns in person to world of divisions

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17: The UN General Assembly is back in person after the pandemic disruption but in a world as full of crises as ever, with the war in Ukraine set to pit the West against Russia.
Some 150 world leaders will descend on New York for a week of diplomacy, with all required to come in person to speak save one -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, granted an exception as he leads the fight against Russian invaders.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking ahead of the summit that formally begins Tuesday, said that the world's divisions "are the widest they have been since at least the Cold War."
"Our world is blighted by war, battered by climate chaos, scarred by hate and shamed by poverty, hunger and inequality," Guterres said.
"As fractures deepen and trust evaporates, we need to come together around solutions."
For the two previous years, the annual meeting that jams traffic through Midtown Manhattan had been a more subdued affair with leaders allowed to send in videos.
The General Assembly voted Friday to let Zelensky speak by video. Seven nations voted against including Russia, saying that the right should be extended to all leaders, with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as Chinese President Xi Jinping, not planning to travel to New York.
Several US adversaries are expected, however, including Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, defying loud protests from their opponents in the United States.
Richard Gowan, who follows the United Nations for the International Crisis Group, said that Zelensky's speech will "get 1,000 times more attention than most in-person speeches by other leaders."
"But Zelensky has to be careful. A lot of non-Western politicians are resentful of the West's focus on Ukraine and worry that the war is distracting international attention from issues like the global food crisis," he said. The US ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, acknowledged the concerns, saying that despite discussions on Ukraine, "it will not be the only thing that we're dealing with."     -AFP








