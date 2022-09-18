Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

Chinese vice president to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BEIJING, Sept 17: China's vice president Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Beijing's foreign ministry said Saturday, after a diplomatic spat saw Chinese officials barred from visiting the late monarch's coffin.
"At the invitation of the UK government, President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II to be held in London on September 19," foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in a statement.
The Queen will be honoured with Britain's first state funeral in almost six decades on Monday. More than 2,000 guests are expected to attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.
Wang's attendance comes after an official Chinese delegation was banned from attending the Queen's lying-in-state following an intervention by House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, according to parliamentary sources.
The snub followed China's sanctioning of several British lawmakers over their criticism of its human rights record -- and prompted a rebuke from Mao, who said at a press briefing on Friday that the UK "should uphold both diplomatic courtesy and gracious hospitality".     -AFP








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
International Events
UN summit returns in person to world of divisions
Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence
10 things named after King Charles III
Chinese vice president to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
US appeals court rejects big tech’s right to regulate online speech
Seven dead in Indonesia mine landslide: district chief
Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine ‘as soon as possible’


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft