Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Hubble captures 2 galaxies overlapping to form a stunning interstellar ‘snail’

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

Hubble captures 2 galaxies overlapping to form a stunning interstellar ‘snail’

Hubble captures 2 galaxies overlapping to form a stunning interstellar ‘snail’

Hubble captures 2 galaxies overlapping to form a stunning interstellar 'snail'
A new image from the Hubble Space Telescope beautifully illustrates why astronomers need to be so careful about distance in space.
Over 1 billion light-years away, two galaxies float in the darkness, beautiful golden snail-like spirals seemingly caught in the act of colliding. They're named SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461, and in spite of appearances, they're not interacting at all.
Instead, they're separated by quite some distance. Their alignment is an absolutely beautiful line-of-sight coincidence.
Galaxies do collide in space, quite frequently, drawn together along dark matter superhighways to galaxy cluster nodes, where they stream towards a mutual galactic center.
This process is thought to be one way the supermassive black holes at their centers grow to masses billions of times that of the Sun: When galaxies merge, their central black holes do too.
But space is large, and there are a lot of things in it, so scientists must be careful when interpreting two objects that appear to be in the same place. Are they interacting, or are they overlapping with a vast distance in between?
Distance is one of the most important tools we have for interpreting the Universe around us. Many objects' size, mass, and brightness can't be accurately gauged without an accurate distance measurement.
But distances in space can also be tricky to gauge. You can't tell how far away something is just by looking at it unless you know how much light it emits.
That's why things like Type Ia supernovae, which have a known intrinsic brightness, are a useful tool for gauging distance in space.
For relatively close objects, we can use parallax - the way objects move across the sky in relation to each other.
However, beyond a certain distance, individual objects become harder and harder to see. So scientists rely on other tools, such as the way the expansion of the Universe stretches out light from distant objects.
That's how we know SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461 are not in the midst of a giant collision, although there are other clues, too: The two galaxies are far too neat; a collision would mess them up.
Even in the vicinity of the Milky Way, distances can be hard to gauge. Recently, scientists found that a source of gamma radiation was more distant than they had thought. In that case, the shared shape and alignment of the radiation and its source allowed scientists to make the connection.
Although overlapping galaxies may not help scientists better understand galactic collisions and mergers, they can be used to understand spiral galaxies.
When backlit by a more distant galaxy, the interstellar dust in a foreground galaxy can be easier to view. Scientists have used this quirk of alignment to map the distribution of interstellar dust in multiple galaxies.
It's unclear whether Hubble's image of SDSS J115331 and LEDA 2073461 will be used for this purpose. But it's incredibly pretty to look at.     SCIENCEALERT



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hubble captures 2 galaxies overlapping to form a stunning interstellar ‘snail’
France sends latest nuclear shipment to Japan
S Africa leader vows cooperation with Biden but firm on Russia ties
Modi’s birthday being celebrated as National Unemployment Day: Congress
Millions told to seek shelter as Japan warns on Typhoon Nanmadol
‘Don’t. Don’t’: Biden to Putin on using N-weapons in Ukraine
Britain urges people not to travel to join queen’s queue
Fire engulfed a skyscraper in the central Chinese city of Changsha


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft