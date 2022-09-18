Video
Britain urges people not to travel to join queen’s queue

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Britain's King Charles III talks with members of the public waiting in the queue to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, Lying-in-State at the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 17. photo : AFP

LONDON, Sept 17: The British government urged people on Saturday not to travel to join the queue to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as the huge demand means people are having to stand in line for at least 24 hours to reach her lying-in-state.
Tens of thousands of people have already filed past the coffin in a steady, solemn stream, queuing for hours through the dark and cold to pay their respects to Britain's longest-reigning monarch - a testimony to the affection in which she was held.
On Saturday the culture department said it would pause entry to the queue if demand became too high, adding at 1 am (0000 GMT): "Please do not travel."
The death of the queen on Sept 8 at her summer estate in the Scottish highlands has sparked an outpouring of emotion across the country and 10 days of highly choreographed events.
Having laid at rest in the Scottish capital for 24 hours the coffin was flown south to London, where tens of thousands of people crowded on to a normally busy road in driving rain to observe the flag-draped casket being driven to Buckingham Palace.
On Friday night King Charles joined his three siblings - Princess Anne and Princes Andrew and Edward in a silent vigil at the coffin while their eight children, including William and Harry, will form their own ceremonial guard later on Saturday.    -REUTERS


