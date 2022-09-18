11,725 kg hilsa export to Tripura in a week



The photo shows hilsa export through Chaltapur Land Port. photo: observer

This volume of the costly hilsa was sent to Koilashahor of Tripura during September 9 to September 16 through Chaltapur Land Customs Station.

On September 9 at 1:30pm, a Koilashahor Trader Abdul Muhit imported 2,000 kg hilsa worth Tk 15, 15,800 through Bangladeshi exporter Jara Enterpris at the rate of $8 per kg.

Later on, the trader also imported another 2,000 kg through the same exporting firm on September 12.

On the same day, another Bangladesh exporting firm BDS Corporation made an export of 2,950 kg hilsa to Koilashahor's Monika Enterprise through the same land port.

Again on September 16 at 2:30 pm, BDS sent another 4,725 kg hilsa to the same importer (Monika). So from Sept 9 to16, a total of 11,675kg hilsa was exported to Tripura.

Jara Enterprise's directors Jasim Uddin and Mashik Molla and BDS Corporation's Representative Sohel Chowdhury said, more export of hilsa is likely through the same customs station.

Inspector of the port Bablu Sinha confirmed the export volumes.









