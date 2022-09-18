Five people found dead in five districts

Five people including two women and two minor children have been found dead in separate incidents in five districts- Bhola, Joypurhat, Rangpur, Sirajganj and Naogaon, on Friday and Saturday.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: Police recovered the hanging body of a woman from her husband's house in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Mst Nazma Begum, 28, wife of Shahin of Dighir Par area under Dhaligouranagar Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of expatriate Ratan Majhi of Chatla Village in the union.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Nazma got married with Shahin, son of Abdul Maleq of Dighir Par area, about seven years back.

The couple often locked into alterations over various issues.

However, the body of Nazma Begum was found hanging with a scarf from the ceiling of a room in her husband's house in the morning.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Members of her in-laws' family claimed that Nazma committed suicide by hanging herself.

Meanwhile, Nazma's family members alleged that she might have been killed by her husband.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

The deceased's husband Shahin went into hiding soon after the incident.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Lalmohan Police Station (PS) Md Mahbubur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a newlywed man from his residence in Sadar Upazila of the district early Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Montakim Hossain, 24, son of Abdul Hamid, a resident of Boro Majhipara Village in the upazila.

Joypurhat Sadar PS Inspector (Investigation) Golam Sarwar said Montakim got married with Ria, 22, of Jotram Village under Bhadsa Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon, on Friday.

Later on, the body of Montakim was found hanging from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 1:30am on Saturday.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore no injury marks.

Locals suspect that Montakim might have committed suicide by hanging himself.

Meanwhile, the deceased's father Abdul Hamid alleged that he might have been murdered by his newlywed wife.

However, the law enforcers have arrested Ria for questioning in this connection.

The reason behind Montakim's death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the official added.

RANGPUR: The hanging body of a housewife was recovered by police in Taraganj Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Nupur Rani, 16, wife of Swapan Sarker, a resident of Rahimapur Thiarpara Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that locals spotted the body of Nupur Rani hanging from the ceiling of her room in the evening and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Rangpur Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Taraganj PS OC Susanta Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

SIRAJGANJ: The body of a minor boy was recovered from the Ichhamati River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning after a day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Nirob, 11, son of Nimai Chandra, a resident of Ekdala Dakshinpara Village under Ratankandi Union in the upazila. He was a fourth grader at a local government primary school.

Kazipur Fire Service and Civil Defence Acting Station Leader Meherul Islam said Nirob fell in the Ichhamati River in Ekdala area on Thursday evening while playing on a boat, and went missing there.

Later on, locals informed the matter to fire service as they could not find the boy after a long search.

On information, a team of divers from Rajshahi rushed in and recovered his body from the river in Kheya Ghat area at around 9am on Friday.

The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members, the official added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Police recovered the floating body of a minor girl from a pond in Porsha Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Akhter, 9, daughter of Rubel Mia, a resident of Gopalganj Gucchhagram area under Nitpur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sadia had been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Her father lodged a general diary with Porsha PS at around 1:30am on Friday in this regard.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Sadia floating in a pond nearby the house in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its ear.

However, the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

Porsha PS OC Jahurul Haque confirmed the incident.











