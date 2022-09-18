101 detained on different charges in six districts

A total of 101 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in six districts- Rajshahi, Bogura, Chattogram, Natore, Panchagarh and Laxmipur, in five days.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 80 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district in five days.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives from Thursday night till Friday morning, arrested 21 people on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Friday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, eight were drug addict and the remaining three were nabbed on another charge.

Five bottles of phensedyl, 21.50 grams of heroin, 20 pieces of yaba and 1.1 kilograms of marijuana were also recovered from the accused in the drug case

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB of Police arrested 21 people in separate drives in the city from Wednesday night to Thursday morning on various charges.

Among the arrestees, seven had arrest warrants against them while 12 were drug addicts and two others were nabbed on different charges, said RMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) Md Rafiqul Alam.

He said some 45 yaba pills, 115.50 grams of heroin, 350 grams of hemp and 23 phensedyl syrups were seized from their possession.

Legal action has been taken against the arrested people, the RMP official added.

Earlier, RMP and DB Police arrested 14 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Among the arrestees, 11 had arrest warrants, two were drug addict and the remaining one was nabbed on another charge.

100 grams of marijuana and 100 grams of heroin were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

Legal action has been taken against the arrestees, the official added.

Meanwhile, RMP and DB Police arrested 24 people in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Rafiqul Alam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media) confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrants, 11 were drug addicts and the remaining three were nabbed on various charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also recovered from the accused in the drug case.

However, legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.

BOGURA: A team of DB Police arrested eight members of an inter-district robber gang along with firearms from Kahalu Upazila in the district on Thursday night.

The information was given in a press release of Bogura DB Police at 12:30 pm on Friday.

The arrested persons are: Rabbi Hossain, 22, Habibur Rahman Roni, 25, Ismail Hossain Taru, 21, Momin, 21, Ahsan Habib, 20, Fardin Chowdhury, 22, Shri Antur Sarkar, 21, Rahul Khan Karim, 21.

According to the press release, acting on a tip-off, a team of Bogura DB Police conducted a drive in Mahida Pukur Chatiantala area of the upazila and arrested them while preparing to commit a robbery with firearms.

At that time, one pistol, one magazine, two rounds of bullets, one knife with wooden butt and two Burmese knives were also seized from their possession.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bogura DB Police Saihan Waliullah confirmed the matter, adding that a case was lodged with Kahalu Police Station (PS) against the arrested in this regard.

CHATTOGRAM: Mystery into the brutal murder of a jewellery trader has been unearthed by police in Patiya Upazila of the district.

Police have learned who murdered trader Biman Dhar, 43, and why he was murdered after two arrested persons were questioned under remand.

A formal press briefing will be held on the matter on Saturday.

It is learned that two persons were arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of their involvement in the murder.

The arrested persons are: Zillur Rahman, 26, of Lorihora Village under Jongolkhaine Union, and Bappu Dhar, 28, of Dholghat Union under Patiya Upazila.

They were produced before a Patiya judicial court on Thursday afternoon where investigation officer pleaded to the court to place the arrested persons on a seven-day remand. After the hearing, the court placed each of the arrested persons on a five-day remand.

They are now being questioned in custody.

Slain Biman Dhar was the owner of a jewellery shop, named "Soudia Gold Fashion", at Rahattorpool area under Bakolia PS in Chattogram City.

Since his murder, leaders of the Chattogram District Unit of Bangladesh Jewellers' Samity have been observing various programmes including demanding the arrest of the killers. The samity leaders also held a press conference, formed human chain and staged demonstration. The family of the deceased also demanded arrest of the killers.

Patiya PS OC Rezaul Karim Mazumder said, "We've succeeded to unearth the mystery into Biman Dhar murder. It will formally be disclosed at a press briefing on Saturday. It was a clueless murder. As a result, police had to face great difficulties to arrest the killers. However, we have succeeded to arrest the killers with the help of various things including technology."

At around 11:15pm on September 6 last, killers killed Biman Dhar slitting his throat at Lorihara under Habilasdwip Union under the upazila. Biman Dhar was the son of Dulal Dhar of Dakshin Goirla Banikpara area under Dhalghat Union in Patiya Upazila. The murder happened when he was returning his home at Patiya boarding a motorcycle after closing his jewellery shop in Chattogram City.

Following his murder, his younger brother Riman Dhar filed a murder case against unidentified persons with Patiya PS.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: Police have arrested six members of an inter-district robbers' gang along with two cattle-laden trucks from Baraigram Upazila.

Natore Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Saifur Rahman confirmed the matter at a press briefing at around 10:30 am on Friday.

The arrested persons are Fazle Rabbi, 26, Sekendar Ali, 40, Rasel Bepari, 30, Faruk Hossain, 40, Mintu Bepari, 40, and Shishir Mandol, 32.

SP Saifur said a gang of robbers snatched a cattle-laden truck away from its owner on the Pabna-Natore highway in Narayanpur area on last August 30 tying him and his men with ropes.

On the other hand, they took away another cattle-laden truck in the same manner from Koyenbazar area on September 6 last.

The gang snatched a total of 22 cattle along with two trucks and Tk 1 lakh in cash in the two robbery incidents in the upazila.

Police arrested Fazle Rabbi from Bonpara bypass with the help of information technology and seized the looted cash money after victims had filed two cases with Baraigram PS.

Based on information obtained from Rabbi, police conducted drives in different areas and arrested five other robbers.

At that time, police recovered the snatched trucks along with cattle from their possessions.

Police are trying to arrest the other members of the gang, SP Saifur Rahman added.

Baraigram Circle Additional SP Shorif Al Rajib, Baraigram PS OC Abu Siddique and other police officials were present at the press briefing.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police arrested four persons on charge of gambling in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Sumon, 25, son of Nur Islam; Shahadat Hossain, 35, son of Shamsul Haque; Md Alam, 37, son of late Hamiz Uddin; and Aibul Haque, 37, son of late Rois Uddin. All of them are residents of Shalbahan Union.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a house in Pashchim Boalmari area under Shalbahan Union at night, arrested them red-handed while they were gambling.

Police also recovered playing cards and Tk 46,000 in cash from their possession.

After filing of a case under the Gambling Act with Tentulia Model PS, the arrested were sent to jail on Wednesday following a court order.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayeed Chowdhury confirmed the matter.

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with firearm from Ramgati Upazila in the district on Monday afternoon.

The arrested man is Md Ibrahim, 38, a resident of Ward No. 5 under Char Poragachha Union in the upazila. He was an accused in several cases.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Charporagachha Natun Bazar Kaicchar Tek area of the upazila in the afternoon, and arrested him along with LG gun.

After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Ramgati PS, the arrested was sent to jail.

Ramgati PS OC Md Alamgir Hossain confirmed the matter.













