Chunkuri devours embankment at Dacope



Erosion by the Chunkuri River in Dacope Upazila. photo: observer

Two-thirds of the embankment has already disappeared amid strong tidal surge triggered by depression in the Bay of Bengal. With the rising tidal flow, the river recorded a 4-5 feet swelling than the normal water level.

If the breached parts are not repaired on an urgent basis, most localities of Bazua Union are likely to be damaged. It was feared by locals.

A visit to Bazua Union found the WDB road risky beside Chunkuri Ferry Ghat under polder no. 33.

A total of 100 feet stretch of the WDB road has been seriously damaged. On Tuesday night, in which eight business institutions and three houses along with slabs of the road were eroded.

Locals are passing days in erosion fear.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, locals including Jiban Mandal said, if there is a bigger tide, the road will be highly damaged, and localities will be flooded.

Bazua Union Chairman Manos Kumar Ray said, "Soon after crack developing in the WDB embankment near Chunkuri G Gas Company, I instantly informed it to the authorities concerned. But no effective measures were taken. That is why eight business institutions and three houses were devoured."

If preventive measures are not taken urgently, the remaining embankment will be embedded anytime, and five unions under the polder no. 33 will be inundated, he added.

Executive Engineer of WDB Md Ashraful Alam said, "We have received information about erosion by the Chunkuri River beside Energypac G Gas point due to swelling water level amid depression. The authorities concerned have been informed. Necessary measures will be taken soon."

Besides, he added, repairing works of polders 32 and 33 have been handed over to World Bank; it is no longer under WDB. World Bank is constructing embankment using rich technology, he maintained.

Dacope Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mintu Biswas said, "I have inspected eroded areas, and requested the authorities including WDB for taking effective measure in this regard."













