Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Home Countryside

Awareness workshop to prevent fake notes held at Gurudaspur

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

GURUDASPUR, NATORE, Sept 17: A workshop on raising awareness to prevent fake notes among common people was held in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi Branch organized the programme at the Upazila of Parishad auditorium in collaboration with Gurudaspur Branch Sonali Bank Ltd.
Lawmaker Professor Abdul Quddus spoke as the chief guest at the workshop which was presided over by the Sonali Bank Gurudaspur Branch Manager Hafizur Rahman.
 Sonali Bank Chanchkoir Branch Manager Moniruzzaman Rasel conducted the programme.
Gurudaspur Upazila Parishad Chairman Anwar Hossain, among others, was also present there.


