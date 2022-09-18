Video
Youth fetches profit from producing organic fertiliser

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

Md Manzur Hossain at his vermin-compost farm in Naamgram Village at Pachwim Charumed Union. photo: observer

LALMOHAN, BHOLA, Sept 17: A youth Md Manzur Hossain of Naamgram Village of Pachwim Charumed Union of Lalmohan Upazila in the district has been solvent by producing compost manure using earthworm.
Starting his organic fertiliser project at Tk 1,000, he has now become a half-millionaire. He has established his vermi-compost farm in the village.  
His manure is becoming popular in producing safe crops in the upazila. It has taken him two years to become a successful entrepreneur of the demand-driven manure.
His success has inspired other people of his village. They are also shifting to running such farm.  
At present a total of 50 male and female farmers are producing vermin-compost in Namgram. They are getting regular advice from the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).
Manzur said, in the case of producing safe crop without insecticide, the earthworm manure has no substitute. "I took necessary training on producing earthworm manure from the upazila DAE office," he added.
"So my vermin-compost farm has grown up gradually", he added.
His sale of the manure began online and offline. The fertiliser is produced in a system made of ring, current and house.
Earthworm, cow dung, water hyacinth, banana plant, straw-fossil are used in producing the compost. It takes 25-30 days to go for production.
Manzur further said, his fertiliser is sold to different districts of the country, including Cumilla, Jashore, Dhaka and Patuakhali.
"I have been mostly solvent while farmers are benefitting to get good yield by using this manure," he said again.
Local farmers like Md Hanif and Abul Hossain said, they are getting good yield by applying the manure in their croplands. It costs the half of other fertilisers, they added.
"We think by applying this manure, farmers will benefit," they maintained.
Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of the DAE Md Emaj Uddin confirmed the success case of Manzur Hossain in producing vermin-compost.  
Anybody can be self-reliant by launching such cost-effective manure farm, he added.


