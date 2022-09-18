Farmers get seeds, loans in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, Sept 17: Seeds and agricultural loans were distributed among 750 farmers in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning under the initiative of Bangladesh Rural Development Board (BRDB).

BRDB Director General Md Saheed Ali distributed these seeds and loans as the chief guest at Achmat Ali Khan Auditorium of the upazila.

BRDB Madaripur Sadar Upazila Officer Suman Sarker presided over the distribution programme.

BRDB Faridpur PEP Project Executive Director Kallol Sarker and BRDB Madaripur Deputy Director Samsun Nahar were present as special guests at the programme.

Each of the farmers got 1.5 kg of mustard and 1 kg of black cumin seeds and a loan of Tk 15,000 at 4 per cent interest.











