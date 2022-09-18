Four killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Four people including three SSC and Dakhil examinees have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Panchagarh, Tangail and Mymensingh, on Friday and Saturday.

PANCHAGARH: An SSC examinee was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district while going to the exam centre on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Saberul Islam Sagar, 16, son of Mojibul Islam, a resident of Dangir Hat area in the upazila. He was a student of Kalur Hat KC High School.

Police and local sources said Saberul Islam Sagar was going to Kaliganj MP Girls' High School examination centre along with some other examinees riding by a battery-powered easy-bike from the house in the morning.

On the way, the easy-bike lost control over its steering and overturned in Matia Para area, which left five examinees seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sagar dead.

Emergency Department Doctor of Debiganj Upazila Health Complex Afia Farzan confirmed the incident, adding that Sagar died before being brought to the health complex due to excessive bleeding.

TANGAIL: Two Dakhil examinees were killed in a road accident in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Friday night.

The deceased were identified as Naeem Khan, 15, son of Fazlu Khan, and Shakil Khan, 15, son of Abdus Sattar, residents of Egarkhania Village under Sanggrampur Union in the upazila. They were Dakhil examinees from Darus Sunnah Dakhil Madrasa this year.

Local sources said Naeem and Shakil were going to Chankhola Market from Deojana at night riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a battery-powered auto-van hit their motorcycle in front of Azadia Madrasa, leaving the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghatail Police Station (PS) Ajharul Islam confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa teacher was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Maksudul Haque, 57, a resident of Dhupaghat Village under Rawna Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of Maizbari Dakhil Madrasah.

The injured persons are: Helal Uddin, 75, and Humayun Kabir, 35.

According to local sources, Maksudul Haque and Helal Uddin were walking along the Gafargaon-Bhaluka road in Krishnabazar area in the evening. Suddenly, a speedy motorcycle carrying Humayun Kabir hit the pedestrians from behind. At that time, a CNG from the opposite direction hit Maksudul Alam, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rescued all of the three injured and rushed them to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where Maksudul Haque was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Of the injured, Humayun Kabir was, later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.









