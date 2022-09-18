Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four killed, six injured in separate road mishaps

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondents

Four people including three SSC and Dakhil examinees have been killed and six others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Panchagarh, Tangail and Mymensingh, on Friday and Saturday.
PANCHAGARH: An SSC examinee was killed and four others were injured in a road accident in Debiganj Upazila of the district while going to the exam centre on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Saberul Islam Sagar, 16, son of Mojibul Islam, a resident of Dangir Hat area in the upazila. He was a student of Kalur Hat KC High School.
Police and local sources said Saberul Islam Sagar was going to Kaliganj MP Girls' High School examination centre along with some other examinees riding by a battery-powered easy-bike from the house in the morning.
On the way, the easy-bike lost control over its steering and overturned in Matia Para area, which left five examinees seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Debiganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Sagar dead.
Emergency Department Doctor of Debiganj Upazila Health Complex Afia Farzan confirmed the incident, adding that Sagar died before being brought to the health complex due to excessive bleeding.
TANGAIL: Two Dakhil examinees were killed in a road accident in Ghatail Upazila of the district on Friday night.
The deceased were identified as Naeem Khan, 15, son of Fazlu Khan, and Shakil Khan, 15, son of Abdus Sattar, residents of Egarkhania Village under Sanggrampur Union in the upazila. They were Dakhil examinees from Darus Sunnah Dakhil Madrasa this year.
Local sources said Naeem and Shakil were going to Chankhola Market from Deojana at night riding by a motorcycle. At that time, a battery-powered auto-van hit their motorcycle in front of Azadia Madrasa, leaving the duo seriously injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ghatail Police Station (PS) Ajharul Islam confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.
GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A madrasa teacher was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Friday evening.
The deceased was identified as Md Maksudul Haque, 57, a resident of Dhupaghat Village under Rawna Union in the upazila. He was a teacher of Maizbari Dakhil Madrasah.
The injured persons are: Helal Uddin, 75, and Humayun Kabir, 35.
According to local sources, Maksudul Haque and Helal Uddin were walking along the Gafargaon-Bhaluka road in Krishnabazar area in the evening. Suddenly, a speedy motorcycle carrying Humayun Kabir hit the pedestrians from behind. At that time, a CNG from the opposite direction hit Maksudul Alam, leaving him seriously injured.
Locals rescued all of the three injured and rushed them to Gafargaon Upazila Health Complex, where Maksudul Haque was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Of the injured, Humayun Kabir was, later, shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.
Gafargaon PS OC Faruk Ahmed confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Countryside Events
11,725 kg hilsa export to Tripura in a week
Five people found dead in five districts
Chunkuri devours embankment at Dacope
Awareness workshop to prevent fake notes held at Gurudaspur
Youth fetches profit from producing organic fertiliser
Farmers get seeds, loans in Madaripur
Four killed, six injured in separate road mishaps


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft