Man electrocuted at Birampur

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR, Sept 17: A man has been electrocuted in Birampur Upazila of Dinajpur district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Milon Hossain, 40, son of late Sobdar Ali Sarker, a resident of Tegra Rupchandrapur Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Milon came in contact with a live electric wire while he was cutting a branch of a tree near his house in the evening, which left him critically injured.

Later on, locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.



















