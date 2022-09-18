Farmer killed in wild elephant attack at Haluaghat

HALUAGHAT, MYMENSINGH, Sept 17: A farmer has been killed in a wild elephant attack in Haluaghat Upazila of the district early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nawsher Ali, 64, son of late Muslem Uddin alias Nur Mohammad, a resident of Karaitali Village in the upazila.

Local sources said hearing that a herd of wild elephant was damaging his Aman paddy field, Nawsher Ali went there at around 2am on Friday. At one stage, he was severely injured by the elephant attack.

Locals rescued him and rushed to Haluaghat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





