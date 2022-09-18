Video
Three minors among four people drown

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondents

Three minor children and an elderly woman drowned in separate incidents in four districts- Panchagarh, Jamalpur, Naogaon and Chapainawabganj, in three days.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A minor boy drowned in a river in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Mahbub, 9, son of Ainul Haque, a resident of Pitha Khawa area under Tirainhat Union in the upazila.
It was learnt that Mahbub went to his maternal house in Lohakachi Village along with his mother on Thursday.
However, Mahbub went missing in the Dahuk River on Friday afternoon while he was taking bath in it along with his friends.
Later on, locals rescued him and took to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A minor child drowned in a ditch in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Bidisha Akhter, 3, daughter of Munna, a resident of Shimlapolli area in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said the child slipped into a ditch nearby her house in the afternoon while playing beside it.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the ditch.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: An elderly woman drowned in a pond in Porsha Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Serun Begum, 75, wife of late Maijul Islam, a resident of Nitpur Masterpara area in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Serun Begum was washing her clothes in a pond nearby the house. At that time, she fell into the water and drowned there.
Later on, the family members recovered her body from the pond.
CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A minor child drowned in a beel in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Arif, 6, son of Shariful Islam, Namoshangkarbati Baripara area under Chapainawabganj Municipality.
It was learnt that Arif went missing in a beel while he was catching fish in it at around 4 pm.
Later on, locals rescued him and took to a hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
Officer-in-Charge of Chapainawabganj Model Police Station Mahfuzul Haque Chowdhury confirmed the incident.


