Deplorable roads cause sufferings to lakhs of people at Sreepur



The deplorable Mawna-Dhanua road in Sreepur Upazila. photo: observer

Most public roads in the upazila have been in the bad condition requiring urgent repairing.

Lakhs of people of Mawna, Gazipur and Telihati unions are facing the untold sufferings.

These three unions are densely industrial. That is why the bad roads are causing higher public sufferings.

But authorities concerned usually blamed the allocation problem to repair these roads.

According to data of Sreepur Upazila Engineering office, a total of 1,630 kilometre (km) roads are under Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in the upazila; of these, muddy roads are 578 km, HBB 537 km, RCC 10 km and carpeting road 506 km.

Locals said, about 4 km of Mawna-Dhanua road is the most important road in the upazila; centring the road about 20 industries and factories have grown up having thousands of employees.

A total of 1,200 metre stretch of the road has been developed while the remaining portion lies useless.

Another important road is Joinabazar-Gazipur (Ansar road). It was developed with brick soiling for several eras. But it has now turned useless with breaking of its culvert. Vehicles cannot move on it.

About 2km of MC Bazar Mazomali crossing-Godar Chala Muktijoddha crossing road is also lying useless.

One km Mawna Chaourasta-Nova Poultry belonging to Dewaner Chala-Godar Chala road, Sreepur DB road-Shafiq Mor-Chairman Bari road, and ASM Chemical Gate-Chhatirbazar road are deplorable.

Besides, several bad link roads of both sides of Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway are disrupting transportations of industrial and factory goods. The suffering is immense too.

Chairman of Gazipur Union Sirajul Haq Matbar said, industrial factories have stretched up to his union village; coming of factory workers and carrying goods are facing hindrance.

If roads are not repaired and developed rapidly public suffering will continue to mount up, he added.

Local Mahidul Alam Chancal of Azugichala Village said, Ansar road in their area is very old; people of Gazipur Village and surrounding villages have been using the road for a long time; but the culvert of the road got broken two years back disrupting plying transports.

Suffering of several thousands of village people will come down if the road is developed, he added.

Ranging from Natunbazar to Fakirmarket road of Mawna-Dhanua road is also worse.

Telehati Union Chairman Abdul Baten Sarkar said, due to deplorable conditions of several roads, the public suffering has got intensified. But, he added, he has undertaken an initiative to repair small roads. It is up to the LGED to see the big roads, he added.

Sreepur Upazila Assistant Engineer AZM Rakibul Ahsan said, "At this moment, we have no allocation. A proposal has been sent for making several roads ID-listed. We have nothing to do if the government allocation is not granted."

Executive Engineer of LGED-Gazipur Abdul Barek said, "These roads will be enquired about. We are listing some roads for repairing. Our effort is on for reducing sufferings."

















