

The actual almighty and its true interpretation



There is a saying in our religious script that parents who give birth to us in this earth should be treated in such a manner by their child so that we feel the pulse of the almighty in its actual term. There is no specific analogy about the almighty in and around us. It is parents, grandparents, respectable family friends and other relatives in our family who always pray for our wellbeing and prosperity in life. We should try our level best to reciprocate our reverence in such a manner towards them, to feel the presence of the almighty among us.



When we lose our parents and other revered elderly members of the family, people of all religions observe mourning and other rituals as per religious norms for a certain period of time. While turning our mind to South Asian perspectives, we find that in India, there are some children who do not behave well with their parents as long as they remain alive among us. The moment they depart for eternal peace and salvation, then the children as a gesture of showoff organize rituals in an aristocratic manner. This is not at all appreciable within India.



The child who treat their aged parents with reverence, they feel the actual image of the almighty closely. That means their life becomes full of success and glory in life. As per the interpretation of the almighty is concerned, it is indeed a difficult task. Hence this writer with best of my ability will try level best to trace out an actual interpretation of the actual almighty.



Interpretation of theactual almighty: Before I interpret about the state of The Actual Almighty, let me find out what actually the said term is referred to in common man's parlance. Thus the said is referred to as such which indicates the presence of perfect and all powerful spirit which is worshipped by people of all religions. In order to interpret the presence of The Actual Almighty, we find that to the newcomers in this earth everything seems wondrous.



There is everything noticeable by the newcomers in this earth as alien. Under the guidance of parents, grandparents plus other respectable relatives and family friends, we feel the presence of the actual almighty. To be more specific the actual almighty is nothing but parents, grandparents, siblings and other respectable members of the families. The great philosophers and noble thinkers always preached to us that along with parents and grandparents we should treat each and every citizen as equal entity which should be devoid of any discriminatory mental makeup among us.



Great persons about the interpretation of the almighty: Great persons like Rabindra Nath Tagore, Bertrand Russell, Sri Ramakrishna Paramhansha Deva and Swami Vivekananda have categorically stated the almighty is omnipresent among people of all religions and languages across the globe. They could not locate proper presence of the almighty from their mindset. However they always opine that whosoever religion we may belong, we must pay equal obeisance to all; religions within South Asian Sub-Continent and other parts of the globe. As per the data available through reliable sources there are in all approximately 10,000 religions around the globe.



Also I find that an estimated 84% of the global population out of around 7 billion people are from religions like Christianity, Islam, Hinduism andBuddhism. Also there are other forms of folk religion whose identity is properly translucent to me. Hence we should not ignore the doctrine of equality of all religions which was propounded by the above named great persons of the globe. This way we can interpret who is to be rated as the actual almighty of the globe.



Books on interpretation of The Actual Almighty: The Almighty- God's holy attributes and their meaning for your life. Brent Saba. The God equation by Michio Kaku Shadow of thealmighty by Jim Elliot The body keeps the score: Mind, brain and body in the transformation of the trauma by Bessel Van Der Kolk.



Conclusion: Summing up the above views, one point will always remain crystal clear upon us that the almighty is always ubiquitous upon us. Humanity which hovers in and around us bear true universality as true representative of the actual almighty. Finally we may infer this hypothesis that proper interpretation of the actual almighty can be ascertained through the behavioral trend of humanity around us.

Sujayendra Das, Senior writer, Kolkata, India









