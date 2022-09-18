Money exchange rate stabilization - way out

In recent past, Taka faced volatility due to huge demand in foreign currency. This situation led Taka to lose its value to a greater extent. Like individual, stabilization is needed for an economy. Exchange rate is one of the many factors, requiring stability. Without stability, confidence in new initiatives including new production is in a lost position. Stability in exchange rate depends on external factors. Taka faced such situation due to supply chain disruption on Russia-Ukraine war.



The present situation is better competitively. However, in the last financial year, external sector shows huge deficit in trade transactions of around 33.25 billion US dollar. After adjustment of remittances of 21 billion US dollar sent Bangladeshis working abroad, current account faced a negative balance of 18.70 billion US dollar. This was unusual situation in the history of external sector of Bangladesh.



Still now Taka is not in a better shape. Exchange rate is reported to be in variation from transactions to transactions, from customers to customers, from banks to banks, and so on. Stability in exchange rate is urgently needed. Market itself can stabilize exchange rates without intervention by the regulatory authority which will only monitor the operators within regulatory framework. There is no difference between a product and a currency. A foreign currency is bought with Taka. This is its cost. With addition of a mark up, say 1.00 Taka, selling price can be determined. Very simple, it is apparently. But problem is there.



There are two fundamental sources of inflows - export receipts and remittances sent by Bangladeshis working abroad. Export receipts are channeled through banks. Banks make fund available to exporters after conversion into Taka. In this case, banks apply prevailing buying rates. On the other hand, most of wage remittances are channeled through remittance companies. It is reported that banks buy foreign currency from them, indicating they dictate exchange rates. It is known these rates are near to cash notes traded by money changers. These rates are higher compared to rates applied for export receipts. In very recent past, huge gap is observed between these two exchange rates. Who is being benefitted is a question. It is said benefits go to different middlemen.



Of the total daily encashable receipts, 60 percent from export proceeds and 40 percent from wage remittances. Bank-wise data from central bank show that 15 banks repatriate 80 percent of total wage remittances. Due to higher rates against wage remittances, the market is facing multiple rates.



It is observed banks face high price for wage remittances which is higher compared to rates applied export receipts. With regards to inflows in foreign currency, there are three types of banks - solely dependent on wage remittances, solely dependent on export receipts, and composite of these two sources. First group needs to pay high price for inward remittances. Consequently, their selling price will be higher. Second group is in better position since they collect remittances from exporters at reasonable prices. This group can sell at reasonable price to customers, particularly to importers. Third group's cost of remittances is in between these two. They are competitive in comparison with first one but in adverse situation with respect to second group. In this order, importers need to pay high price for purchasing from first group, lower price from second group, and moderate price from third group. There should be a uniform price. But how it is possible to achieve is a big question.



Recently, banks are reported to have reached agreements with central bank to the effect that they will sell with a margin of 1,00 Taka per greenback against buying price of fixed 99 Taka for export receipts and capped 108 Taka for wage remittances. In this case, they need to determine weighted average buying price of past days. It is weighted average of previous five business days.



Three types of rate may not stabilize foreign exchange rate market. Rather another peculiar situation will be found. Importers may shift their transactions to banks selling greenback at lower rates. Exporters may move to banks offering higher rates in encashment of foreign currency. But shifting from one bank to another is not so easy. As such, where lays uniformity in exchange rate? Central bank can change gear and move bank to fixed exchange rate regime. This may bring uniformity, but it will cost to external sector in competitiveness.



Taka at depreciating trend is a cost to the economy, it is true. But it is also true that such trend is a benefit to the economy. Depreciation in local currency facilitates exports which import employment. On the other hand, undervalued Taka encourages imports, exporting employment abroad. As such, the situation needs to be equilibrium.



Equilibrium is also needed among three players as noted earlier. Banks now make profit at 1.00 Taka while selling greenback to customers. But profit will not bring uniformity because of purchases of greenback from remittance companies at higher prices. This is a challenge for the economy since the benefits are not going to beneficiaries, rather to middlemen. What is to happen if banks offer exchange rates to remittance companies as applied to exporters? It is very tough to get an unconditional and true answer. There are different corners which say it may lead wage remittances to be entered Bangladesh through unofficial channels. If it so happens, official receipts may lose around 100 million US dollar a day. There is another question whether unofficial transactions are possible for every day. If unofficial market is not deep and wide, immediate application of exchange rates as applied for exports may bring negative results for few days, but it has positive outlook.



Banks depending on export proceeds can sell greenback at reasonable rates compared to banks depending on wage remittances. Importers will feel pains in executing transactions with high priced banks. There is a business risk in high exchange rate. As such, banks will try to increase exporter-customers. Only 1.00 Taka is a decisive factor in stabilising exchange rates.



Banks receiving wage remittances at higher rate for each greenback, with export proceeds at 99 Taka need to sell at around 104 Taka by adding 1.00 with weighted average buying rate of, say, 103 Taka. But other banks sourcing foreign currency from exporters can sell greenback at 100 Taka. The difference is visible.



More or less rate at interbank trade is uniform. Selling with 1.00 Taka margin may lead interbank market at reasonable price higher than price used for buying export proceeds. But buying rate applied for collecting fund from remittance companies can never be workable for interbank market. Banks selling greenback at higher rates will face pressure from customers. To retain customers, they either need to incur loss, or increase exports, or buy greenback from remittance companies at negotiated prices, not at dictated prices. In fear of loss of customers, they will try to increase exporter-customers. This may lead to drop the price of inward remittances channeled through remittance companies.



Market is, at the strict monitoring by central bank, becoming cool. The exchange rates are being set at reasonable level. The market will become completely settled down to an acceptable level when uniformity will come at exchange rates for export receipts and wage remittances.

The writer is a contributor







