A new initiative in education system

Ensuring enrollment of nearly 100% of children in primary schools, reducing the dropout rate, achieving equality of children in enrollment from primary to higher secondary, stipends, distribution of free textbooks to all students including tribals at the beginning of the year, nationalization of a large number of primary schools, the appointment of a sufficient number of female teachers in primary schools and education and increase in literacy rate. They deserve praise for maintaining the above-mentioned achievements through the multi-pronged efforts of the present government during the Corona period.



UNESCO and academics fear that corona has threatened the progress of the education sector over the past 20 years due to the risk of family finances, child labour, school absenteeism, dropouts, and malnutrition and child marriage. Due to the depth and extent of the damage to education due to the corona epidemic, it is necessary to take initiatives in formulating and implementing an integrated education restoration action plan to eliminate its impact from generation to generation and to return the education system to the desired trend.



It is necessary to involve all parents, teachers representatives and teacher organizations related to education in order to take the initiative to reform and progress the taxation system for the effective implementation of Sustainable Development Goals, especially Goal 4 (SDG-4).



The education policy states that disparities in the education sector will be gradually eliminated - disparities between urban and rural, between teachers in public and private educational institutions, between men and women, and general and technical-vocational education. Since its independence, the education system has been repeatedly tested at various times.



One of the two issues that have shaken the education system in the last two eras is taking the SSC exam in the 1992 MCQ system with the argument of reducing the reliance on memorization and stopping copying, and currently taking the exam with skill-based (MCQ) and creative questions.



Although there are arguments for and against these two issues, it can be said that these policies have not given effective results in our education system. However, it seems that the necessary steps have not been taken by the government to implement these two methods. Students are told to check more but the questions are not formulated in that way even as a large number of guide books come on the market. As a result, it was not possible to get benefits from this method.



The new education policy will be effective from the next academic year. In 2023, the curriculum will be taught in the first and second classes in the primary and in the sixth and seventh classes in the secondary and in the third, fourth and eighth and ninth classes in 2024. This curriculum will be fully implemented by 2025.



The main issues raised in the curriculum are two-day holiday in educational institutions, no examination till class III, marks in the hands of teachers in all classes, cancellation of PSC, JSC and JDC examinations, no division of departments at the school level, learning assessment will be added to public examinations, changes in SSC examination system and separate public examinations in 11th and 12th. There is no examination till class three. Apart from this, the long-discussed Primary Final Examination (PSC) which has been running since 2009 and the Participatory Final Examination (PDC) which started in 2010 are being discontinued to reduce the pressure on students. In the current education system, academicians have taken a stand against this system, but parents are worried whether the interest in reading and writing will decrease among students.



JSC and JDC exams are also being canceled at the secondary level. It is believed by all that due to the elimination of all these exams, the trend of private and coaching will decrease a lot. Based on these exams, some of the class teachers and professionals started private tutoring and coaching business. The biggest change that is noticeable is the removal of departmental divisions. There has been a mixed reaction among teachers, parents and students. One side says that it will be difficult for the students to master the subjects in classes 11 and 12, especially in the science department. 60 percent will be assessed during classroom learning in Bengali, English, Science, Social Science and Mathematics from the first class to the eighth class. And 40% of the overall assessment will be done through the exam. In class 9th and 10th, learning assessment is 50% and summative assessment through examination is said to be 50%. And some subjects will be only on learning assessment. In light of this policy, it is clear that an attempt is being made to reduce the pressure on the examination system by giving importance to the class but to what extent our teaching society is ready to implement this system in the current education system? Especially in rural educational institutions, the shortage of good quality teachers is acute.

In the first, second and third classes of primary, learning time or continuous assessment will be 100%. In classes IV and V, learning assessment in Bengali, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science will be 60 percent and summative assessment i.e. examination will be 40 percent. Physical and mental health protection, religious education, and arts will be 100% learning assessments. In the sixth, seventh and eighth grades of Madhyamik, assessment during learning in Bengali, English, mathematics, science and social science will be 60 percent and the examination at the end of the year will be 40 percent. Other subjects Life and Livelihood, Information Technology, Physical and Mental Health Protection, Religious Education, Art and Culture will be 100% assessed during learning. Class 9th and 10th Bengali, English, Math's, Science and Social Science will be 50% during learning and 50% at the end of the year, i.e. at the end of 10th class there will be SSC public exam of 50% marks. Assessment of other subjects will be 100%.



In Class XI and XII compulsory subjects will have 30 percent learning assessment and 70 percent examination, i.e. 70 percent public examination. There will be scope for project-based, practical and other means of learning assessment along with summative assessment as per structure and concepts in elective and specialized subjects. Practical or optional subjects will be evaluated during the learning period. There will be one examination at the end of every year on the syllabus of class XI and XII. The final result of HSC will be determined by combining the results of these two classes.

Eminent educationists of the country have viewed the proposed curriculum positively.



The biggest change we expect to see in the new curriculum coming in 2023 is the shift in learning centres. Our present teacher-centred teaching-learning system will change to a learner-centered system. Since the work of changing the centre has to be done after a long period of stagnation, the task is difficult if not impossible. The teacher must play a central role, as he is the best person to ensure that what his students are repeatedly hearing, saying, reading, doing, and seeing, is accurate.



Since in the new curriculum everyone will have the opportunity to pursue the intellectual pursuits of their choice, it is now difficult to find anyone in those classes who does not want to go to school or stay in school longer. It is expected that there will be no problems with the new curriculum from the student's side. The problem will be in teacher training. Within a year, about four and a half lakh teachers should be given at least basic training, and the training program should be continued in the next year to make them smarter. Only then can we be sure whether we have actually found a way to develop the intellect of our students and achieve quality education.

Hiren is a columnist and researcher













Education in the general sense is the acquisition of knowledge and skills. Education encourages the full development of an individual's inherent qualities and helps in acquiring the skills needed to become a productive member of society. A curriculum is a set of subjects or a comprehensive outline of a particular level of education. The curriculum includes learning goals, objectives and content, teaching methods, assessment techniques, various materials and other educational programs of the school. 