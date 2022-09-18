

Restore symbol of our pride



According to reports published in various national dailies, Boro Katra, the 400 year old Mughal monument came under illegal grabbing since last July. A local individual has been reported to have claimed ownership of the establishment.



However, the demolition of the architecture was stopped for a few days following a complaint and general diary lodged by the Urban Study Group-USG, an organization on the heritage of the Old Dhaka. But the demolishing work resumed again last Sunday.



Our question is how did the person secure the ownership of the estate belonging to each and every citizen of the country?



Despite efforts from different conservation experts, historically significant heritage buildings in Dhaka are disappearing. Around 3,000 buildings or sites still surviving in the city were built during the Mughal or British era. However, most of these sites are either encroached or partially demolished. The recent news of the demolition of Boro Katra simply speaks volumes about government's poor management in preserving history.



The preservation of historical buildings or cultural heritage is not only foundational to shape the philosophical vision of a nation, if conserved properly these could also positively impact the country's tourism industry.



Although the experts and activists have long been campaigning for restoration and proper conservation of Dhaka's historical buildings, the lack of coordination between the Department of Archeology and the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha is part of the reason that we are losing our heritage.



In full agreement with the Dhaka South City Mayor, we also believe that if the building like Boro Katra disappears, then Dhaka will have no identity. We expect his words to protect the structure and find out the reason behind the demolition of the edifice will be materialised. We also hope the perpetrator and his henchmen behind the heinous crime will be brought to book.



Historical and archaeological sites are of immense importance to any nation. These carry direction and guidance for a nation to move forward. The loss of these monuments means that a period of history is lost forever.



In order to prevent further destruction of historical structures including Boro Katra, the government must immediately enforce laws recommended by heritage conservation experts so that violators are brought to book. Social resistance is also important in addition to applying due legal options. The onus of introducing our next generations to the city of distinct historical values lies on us.

