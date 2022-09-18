

Sonali Bank signs an agreement with BSTI

In the signing occasion BSTI Director General Dr. Md. Nazrul Anwar was the Chief Guest where Sonali Bank Limited Deputy Managing Niranjan Chandra Debnath was Special Guest.

Sonali Bank Limited General Manager Subhash Chandra Das and BSTI Director (Admin) Md. Taher Jamil singed in the agreement on behalf of the respective organisation at BSTI Head Office Conference Room recently.

Among others, Sonali Bank General Manager Md. Abdul Quddus and High officials of both organisations were also present on the signing ceremony.

