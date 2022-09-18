

Rupali Bank Ctg holds business conference

Mohammad Jahangir Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest.

The conference held at the conference room of Rupali Bank Tower at O.R. Nizam Road in Chattogram on Saturday.

At this time managing director gave a directive speech to the branch manager, Zonal Head and other officials.

Mohammad Jahangir after taking charge as managing director announced 100 day programme. In the conference he strongly appealed to all concerned including branch managers to successfully implement the announced 100 day's of programme.

He strongly said that if this special program is implemented, there will be significant progress in the bank's business development, deposit collection, loan disbursement, increase in remittance flow, export business, recovery of defaulted loans.

Mohammad Shajahan Chowdhury general manager of Chattogram presided over the meeting. Zonal Head, DGM, AGM and all branch manager of Chattogram region among others were present on the conference.





