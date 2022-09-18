SIBL to open 30 agent banking outlets soon



Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) will open 30 more agent banking outlets soon to cater banking services to the people of the remotest region.For this, SIBL arranged a workshop on "Training on Agent Banking Operation" for the newly-appointed agents and their representatives of the proposed agent outlet's to develop skills at the Training Institute of the Bank recently, says a press release. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.Head of Agent Banking Md. Mashiur Rahman, In-charge of Training Institute Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, newly-appointed agents and officers were also present at the programme.