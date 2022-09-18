Video
Sunday, 18 September, 2022
SIBL to open 30 agent banking outlets soon

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) will open 30 more agent banking outlets soon to cater banking services to the people of the remotest region.
For this, SIBL arranged a workshop on "Training on Agent Banking Operation" for the newly-appointed agents and their representatives of the proposed agent outlet's to develop skills at the Training Institute of the Bank recently, says a press release. Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the programme as the chief guest.
Head of Agent Banking Md. Mashiur Rahman, In-charge of Training Institute Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, newly-appointed agents and officers were also present at the programme.


