Russian central bank cuts rate again

MOSCOW, Sept 16: Russia's central bank cuts its main interest rate again on Friday as it seeks to support the economy, bucking a global trend of rising borrowing costs.

The Bank of Russia lowered the rate by 50 basis points to 7.5 percent as inflation slowed in the country.

The bank had raised its rate drastically from 9.5 percent to 20 percent after the country was hit with Western sanctions over Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

But it has been cutting borrowing costs in recent months.

"Developments in business activity are better than the Bank of Russia expected in July," the bank said in a statement.

"The external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging, invariably putting significant constraints on economic activity."

Annual inflation hit 17.8 percent in April in Russia, surpassing a 20-year record. It has slowed to 14.3 percent in August. Central banks elsewhere from the United States to Europe are raising rates to combat inflation that has soared since the conflict in Ukraine erupted in late February.

Central banks cut borrowing costs when they want to spur economic growth. -AFP

