Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Home Business

Deutsche Bank in BD to be led by Naushad Zaman

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Syed Naushad Zaman

Syed Naushad Zaman, previously Deputy Head of the Commerzbank Representative Office in Bangladesh, has been selected to lead Deutsche Bank business in the Bangladesh.
Responding to strong client demand for trade finance support in this fast-growing country, Deutsche Bank will commence operations in Bangladesh shortly with its first representative office in Dhaka, Bangladesh as the German multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt as it has been expanding its global network.
With this new market entry in Bangladesh, Deutsche Bank's regional footprint in Asia Pacific will soon span 15 diverse markets. The bank is dual-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.
The representative office will focus on supporting multinational corporate clients, predominantly exporters to Bangladesh, says a press release. "We continue to grow and invest in our business in Asia Pacific," the press release quoted Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Officer for Asia Pacific and Member of the Management Board Alexander von zur Muehlen as saying.
"We are proud that in our 150th anniversary in Asia Pacific, we are welcoming a 15th market to our strong regional network. Bangladesh is a great example of the significant opportunity that we see for our platform in the region. With its fast-growing economy we enter this market to support its increasing participation in regional and global trade."
Atul Jain, Deutsche Bank Global Co-Head for Trade Finance and Lending, added, "Bangladesh is an increasingly strategic market for both our global multinational and German corporate clients. This representative office reflects our firm commitment to support our clients' evolving risk management and financing needs in this dynamic growth market."
According to the Embassy of Bangladesh, Germany is the largest trading partner of Bangladesh in Europe and the second largest globally. German exports to Bangladesh have tripled in the past 25 years. In 2021 German exports to Bangladesh recorded a 45 per cent increase to US$ 877 million. At almost US$ 400 million, just under half of this was machinery and equipment.


