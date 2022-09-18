Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NESCO to install 3,448.5 km power supply line in Rajshahi division

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

RAJSHAHI, Sept 17: Northern Electric Supply Company (NESCO) Limited will install 3,448.5 kilometers more power supply lines aimed at improving socio-economic conditions of the public in general through developing and strengthening the power distribution system.
Of those, 2,037.5 kilometers of new lines will be set up and 1,411-kilometer others will be renovated.
 Besides, 33/11 KV three new substations, 11/4 KV 3,400 distribution transformers and 6.35/0.24 KV 451 distribution transformers will be installed and 20 33/11 substations will be improved and rehabilitated for providing new electricity connections to 2.35 lakh consumers.
The infrastructures will elevate power distribution capacity to additional 375 megawatts.
Through its five-year project titled "Rajshahi Division Distribution line and Substation Extension and Rehabilitation", NESCO Limited has been uplifting the infrastructures.
The Taka 1,091.32-crore project is being implemented in Rajshahi City Corporation and 21 upazilas in eight districts under Rajshahi division since January, 2019.
Project Director Engineer Hamidur Rahman told BSS that installation works of 1,043.57-kilometer lines, including 33KV 21.69-kilometer, 11KV 132.35-kilometer, 11/0.4KV 286.95-kilometer and 0.4KV 602.58-kilometer, were completed till June last.
In recent times, a large number of new rice mills, cold-storages, poultry farms and agro-based industries were established in the region.
Besides, big shopping malls, trade centres and a large number of educational institutions are functioning. An export processing zone has been set up in Pabna. The establishments have created a huge demand for power supply.
Upon successful implementation by June, 2023, the project will ensure safe and dependable electricity supply to the consumers in general coupled with providing improved clients services until 2030.
Meanwhile, Power Development Board (PDB) is now on the final stage of implementing another project in the division involving more than Taka 964.16 crore to ensure a safe and dependable power supply together with meeting the increasing demand for electricity till 2025.
The project styled "Power Distribution Management Development, Rajshahi Zone" being implemented in Rajshahi City and 16 upazilas of all eight districts since July 2015 with the main thrust of improving the distribution system along with capacity enhancement of the distribution zone coupled with supplying power uninterruptedly.
It has also reduced load shedding caused by the power system weakness in the zone comprising 60 upazilas covering 16,493 square-kilometer areas with around 21.7 million people.
Engineer Nizam Haque says installation works of seventeen 33/11 KV new substations and standard up-gradation and renovation of existing 27 others were completed.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
101 detained on different charges in six districts
Three minors among four people drown
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with BSTI
Rupali Bank Ctg holds business conference
SIBL to open 30 agent banking outlets soon
Russian central bank cuts rate again
Deutsche Bank in BD to be led by Naushad Zaman
NESCO to install 3,448.5 km power supply line in Rajshahi division


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft