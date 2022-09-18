Russia mulling economic outreach to BD, Lanka

Sept 18: Russia is pursuing an active economic outreach not just with India but also India's neighbours amid Western sanctions and enabling local governments to fight economic headwinds.

Overall, the ongoing war has posed serious economic challenges for South Asian countries'. However, these countries also sensed an opportunity in this crisis, and going by the policy of real-politic, have tried to diversify their import baskets.

Meanwhile, facing unprecedented sanctions, Russia is also actively looking towards East (not just China) to mitigate the effects of sanctions by diversifying its energy trade away from Western economies and export of its food & fertilizers. On Friday at the SCO summit Russian President Vladimir Putin announced free supply of fertilisers to the developing economies.

In this context, numerous Russian companies are pursuing business opportunities in South Asia not just in India but also Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, mainly in the spheres of oil and gas. Many Russian companies have offered them to supply petroleum products at a discounted price, ET has learnt.

Besides, Russian government is keen on inviting companies from South Asia primarily from India to Russia to open business, in the wake of flight of foreign multinational companies from Russia, ET has further learnt.

South Asian economies have been affected by the impact of Russia- Ukraine conflict and the subsequent Western sanctions against Russia. While the region was trying to recover from an acute developmental challenge post Covid-19 pandemic as well as going through respective domestic politico-economic challenges, Russia-Ukraine war only exacerbated the crisis even more.

The conflict has mainly affected the region's energy sector, food & fertilizers' supply chains and has caused inflationary pressures in South Asian economies. Notably, most of the South Asian economies are consumption-based with food and energy accounting for nearly half of the consumption expenditure, and perhaps the rising oil prices affected the emerging South Asian markets more than any other region in the world.

For Bangladesh, the main disruption from the war is the nearly 21% of its wheat requirements coming from Russia, besides immediate impact of higher fuel prices. Due to sanctions on Russia, many payments were blocked, shipping from Russia reduced, while new orders were cancelled, adversely impacting Bangladesh's economy.

While no significant short term impact was observed, the conflict can delay the construction of Bangladesh's first US$ 13.5 billion worth Nuclear Power Plant at Rooppur in Northwest Pabna district - a project financed up to 90% by Russia.

Due to difficulties in using Dollars or Euros for transactions with Russia, Bangladesh Consulate in Russia even proposed (March 14) a Barter System to continue imports and exports with Russia. Bangladesh Bank also pitched in to propose a currency swap to avoid SWIFT-related restrictions.

Recently, Bangladesh has decided to import 500,000 tons of wheat from Russia, at US$ 430/tonne, in a government-to-government deal, in the backdrop of surging prices and depleting stocks. While Bangladesh will be making payment towards Russian wheat in US dollars, Russia has separately suggested Bangladesh to make payments in Roubles towards the US $1 billion credit facility that Russia has provided to Bangladesh, to facilitate purchase of military equipments, ET has learnt.

Besides, Dhaka is also in negotiation with Moscow on import of oil from Russia notwithstanding sanctions.

-The Economic Times (India)



