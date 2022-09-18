Video
Robi signs tower-sharing deal with Teletalk, Summit

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

Robi signs tower-sharing deal with Teletalk, Summit

Robi signs tower-sharing deal with Teletalk, Summit

Robi Axiata, Teletlak Bangladesh and Summit Towers have entered into an agreement for sharing existing network infrastructure.
Robi and Teletalk will be able to share their infrastructure in collaboration with Summit Tower as per infrastructure or tower sharing guidelines under the agreement.
A deal was signed among the companies recently in Dhaka.
The partnership will help the operators with the quick rollout and serve their customers better. It will also help them optimise assets.
Teletalk Managing Director (MD) AKM Habibur Rahman, Summit Tower MD and CEO Md Arif Al Islam and Robi ACEO and CFO M Riyaaz Rasheed signed the agreement, said a media statement.    -UNB


