

SAARC Tourism Conclave ends in Darjeeling

The conclave was jointly organised by Eastern Himanaya Travel and Tours Operator's Association (EHTTOA) and Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), says a press release.

EHTTOA president Debasish Maitra gave the welcome speech where GTA Chief Executive was present as the chief guest at the inaugurate session on Sunday. Sandipan Ghosh moderated the programme.

Speakers says, "tourism contributes around 13 per cent to the state's GDP. We have worked out on policies related to incentives and homestays. Homestays have emerged as a new earning option for the rural population."

"Communication with our neighbouring countries has developed. A train service has started between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri. Also, Bangladesh has conducted a trial run of buses from Dhaka to Nepal via this region. Altogether, we believe it is time to promote north Bengal and Sikkim in an integrated manner with these countries," they added.









