Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Silk Dev Board implementing Tk 96.83cr uplift projects

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

RAJSHAHI, Sept 17: Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB) has been implementing three projects involving around Taka 96.83 crore aimed at  improving living and livelihood condition of the targeted grassroots people  particularly the poor and distressed women through substantial and sustainable development of the traditional silk sector.
 Headquartered in Rajshahi, the BSDB is implementing the projects almost throughout the country particularly the potential ones for the silk farming and rearing with the main thrust of achieving the sustainable development goals in light of the Government's Seventh Five Year Plan.
 BSDB Director General Shyam Kishore Roy said the projects will supplement the government efforts of building social safety net side by side with transforming the villages into towns in phases upon successful implementation of those by 2023.
Main objective of the five-year project titled "Sericulture Extension and Development" is to generate employment of around 50,000 hardcore poor and landless women for elevating their socio-economic condition through involving them in sericulture.
Another five-year project styled "Poverty Reduction in Hilly Chattogram Districts through Extension and Development of Sericulture" is being implemented in the hilly districts with the main thrusts of freeing around 15,000 extreme poor and landless women from poverty through their engagement in silk-related income generation activities.
Another 15,000 poor and distressed women will get scope of improving their living and livelihood condition through intervention of another five-year project titled "Poverty Reduction in Greater Rangpur districts through Extension of Sericulture".
Shyam Kishore said 620-bigha mulberry grounds will be developed and maintained side by side with production and distribution of 23.5 lakh silk-eggs and 23 lakh mulberry saplings among the farmers through implementation of the projects.
"We are establishing 37 ideal silk villages and 500 mulberry blocks," he said, adding that 43,000-kilogram silk-cocoons will be purchased from the growers. More than 4,800 farmers are being given input support of silk-rearing and 6,300 others get necessary assistance for mulberry transplantation.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
101 detained on different charges in six districts
Three minors among four people drown
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with BSTI
Rupali Bank Ctg holds business conference
SIBL to open 30 agent banking outlets soon
Russian central bank cuts rate again
Deutsche Bank in BD to be led by Naushad Zaman
NESCO to install 3,448.5 km power supply line in Rajshahi division


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft