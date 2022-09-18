Silk Dev Board implementing Tk 96.83cr uplift projects

RAJSHAHI, Sept 17: Bangladesh Silk Development Board (BSDB) has been implementing three projects involving around Taka 96.83 crore aimed at improving living and livelihood condition of the targeted grassroots people particularly the poor and distressed women through substantial and sustainable development of the traditional silk sector.

Headquartered in Rajshahi, the BSDB is implementing the projects almost throughout the country particularly the potential ones for the silk farming and rearing with the main thrust of achieving the sustainable development goals in light of the Government's Seventh Five Year Plan.

BSDB Director General Shyam Kishore Roy said the projects will supplement the government efforts of building social safety net side by side with transforming the villages into towns in phases upon successful implementation of those by 2023.

Main objective of the five-year project titled "Sericulture Extension and Development" is to generate employment of around 50,000 hardcore poor and landless women for elevating their socio-economic condition through involving them in sericulture.

Another five-year project styled "Poverty Reduction in Hilly Chattogram Districts through Extension and Development of Sericulture" is being implemented in the hilly districts with the main thrusts of freeing around 15,000 extreme poor and landless women from poverty through their engagement in silk-related income generation activities.

Another 15,000 poor and distressed women will get scope of improving their living and livelihood condition through intervention of another five-year project titled "Poverty Reduction in Greater Rangpur districts through Extension of Sericulture".

Shyam Kishore said 620-bigha mulberry grounds will be developed and maintained side by side with production and distribution of 23.5 lakh silk-eggs and 23 lakh mulberry saplings among the farmers through implementation of the projects.

"We are establishing 37 ideal silk villages and 500 mulberry blocks," he said, adding that 43,000-kilogram silk-cocoons will be purchased from the growers. More than 4,800 farmers are being given input support of silk-rearing and 6,300 others get necessary assistance for mulberry transplantation. -BSS





















