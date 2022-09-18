

Sayem Sobhan Anvir completes 21 years as Bashundhara Group MD

Sayem Sobhan Anvir successfully completed his BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration) at the American International University in London and returned home in the year 2001.

Son of Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Chairman of Bashundhara Group, the nation's leading industrial conglomerate, Sayem Sobhan Anvir took control of the steering of the Bashundhara group from the year 2001. Then one followed by another, twenty one years have passed.

The Bashundhara Group, which is well-known in the housing industry, is no longer restricted to one or two sectors.

Beyond the housing business, the industrial group currently contributes to cement, paper and pulp, various types of tissue, steel, LP gas, food and beverages, consumer goods, shipping, shipbuilding, dredging, trading companies, bitumen and jewellery sectors.

After enduring numerous ups and downs, Sobhan Anvir established his father's vision of the future. Under his leadership and direction, Bashundhara Group has become one of the country's leading corporations.

He generated an incalculable amount of employment opportunities. The Bashundhara group's manufactured goods are now market leaders in Bangladesh.

Many products are exported overseas with a positive reputation. In particular, he is playing a relentless role in strengthening the struggling football of the country. Bangabandhu's Daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appointed him as the Chairman of Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Limited.

Upon the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, he contributed 10 crore Bangladeshi Taka to the Prime Minister's Welfare Fund. In addition to this, Bashundhara Group engages in other charitable activities. The institution supports the government during any national crisis.

Bashundhara has constructed numerous institutions and hospitals for the country's underprivileged and helpless citizens. Bashundhara Ad-Din Medical College and Hospital and the Advocate Atameya Free Friday Clinic provide education and medical services to the needy. The Bashundhara Eye Hospital and Research Institute provides free eye care and surgical procedures to the impoverished and elderly. The Bashundhara Technical Institute provides underprivileged youths with technical education and training. Bashundhara Special Children Foundation is working on education and rehabilitation of autistic children.

In addition, Bashundhara provides microloans without interest to economically empower marginalised communities and widows.

His contributions to business, media, sports, and community service have earned him a number of national and international awards.

Since 2016 he has been enjoying CIP status at the National Board of Revenue (NBR). Under his guidance, East West Media Group has become the highest tax-paying media group.

Sobhan Anvir was awarded the international award titled 'Person of the Year' in April this year. Prior to this, Sobhan Anvir had received multiple other national and international awards.

Bashundhara MD was awarded the 'St. Mother Teresa International Award' on February 24 of this year at an event in Kolkata, India. The award was presented to him in honour of his exceptional contribution to Bangladesh's media industry.

In addition, the government granted him the Commercially Important Person (CIP) designation in 2016 in recognition of his contribution to the nation's economy. In 2011, the United States Congress gave him an award for his work to improve business ties between Bangladesh and the United States.

Sayem received India's famous Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award-2017 for his contributions to the socioeconomic growth of the country as well as his contributions in sports, health-medical, social service, and the media.







