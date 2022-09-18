

Alpha Islami Life Insto use bKash Payroll Solution

An agreement has been signed between bKash and Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd. in this regard recently, says a press release.

Nura Alam Siddikie, Chief Executive Officer (Incharge) and Mohammed Shah Alam, DMD (Operation) of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd.; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer and A.T.M Mahbub Alam, Head of Payroll Business of bKash along with other senior officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony, says a press release.

Following the agreement after receiving salary in bKash account, employees can also enjoy wide range of services like send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, e-ticketing, payment at online/offline shops and many more.

They can also avail Cash Out service from nearly 300,000 agent points and more than 1500 booths of 13 banks spread across the country.

In addition, eligible bKash users from the employees can now apply for City Bank's 'Digital Nano Loan' ranging from BDT 500 to BDT 20,000 through bKash app, receive the loan instantly and repay the loan in three equal monthly instalments (EMI) from their bKash accounts.

They can also avail the 'Savings' scheme of IDLC Finance, Mututal Trust Bank and Dhaka Bank in monthly installments of BDT 500, BDT 1,000, BDT 2,000 and BDT 3,000 starting from a minimum period of two years to a maximum of four years.

Under this agreement, employees of Alpha Islami Life Insurance Ltd. will receive salary, commission and allowances to their bKash account directly. This solution has facilitated employees to get salary uninterruptedly and also enabled the authorities to avoid cash handling and disburse wages in a more convenient and affordable way.

As a result, bKash Payroll Solution has gained momentum and currently more than 1200 organizations are disbursing salaries and allowances to their employees through bKash.







