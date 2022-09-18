

‘Ins Dev Project a major step in BD-China tech co-op’

Ambassador Li witnessed the contract signing between Sinosoft Co. Ltd and Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority recently.

Dr Mohammad Jainul Bari, Chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority; Dr Md. Kamruzzaman, Project Director; and Sun Xijie, Executive Senior Vice-President of Sinosoft Co. Ltd., attended the ceremony.

"This project will help accelerate the process of informatization and digitization of Bangladesh's insurance industry," said Ambassador Li.

He said that Bangladesh Insurance Sector Development Project, contract of which was signed, marks another major step forward in technology cooperation between Bangladesh and China.

The envoy also pointed out that the "Chinese Dream" of national rejuvenation and "Sonar Bangla" goals are interconnected.

The Belt and Road Initiative and the Vision 2041 perspective plan will integrate further, said the Chinese envoy.

He wished the project great success and hoped the two countries would work together to enhance technology cooperation and provide better services to the people.

Jainul Bari spoke highly of China's cooperation in various fields of Bangladesh, such as trade, investment, mega projects and technology.

China has played an "overwhelmingly positive" role in the development of Bangladesh, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka quoted him as saying. -UNB





