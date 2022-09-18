Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Ins Dev Project a major step in BD-China tech co-op’

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

‘Ins Dev Project a major step in BD-China tech co-op’

‘Ins Dev Project a major step in BD-China tech co-op’

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming has said insurance will play an increasingly important role in Bangladesh's social-economic development.
Ambassador Li witnessed the contract signing between Sinosoft Co. Ltd and Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority recently.
Dr Mohammad Jainul Bari, Chairman of Bangladesh Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority; Dr Md. Kamruzzaman, Project Director; and Sun Xijie, Executive Senior Vice-President of Sinosoft Co. Ltd., attended the ceremony.
"This project will help accelerate the process of informatization and digitization of Bangladesh's insurance industry," said Ambassador Li.
He said that Bangladesh Insurance Sector Development Project, contract of which was signed, marks another major step forward in technology cooperation between Bangladesh and China.
The envoy also pointed out that the "Chinese Dream" of national rejuvenation and "Sonar Bangla" goals are interconnected.
The Belt and Road Initiative and the Vision 2041 perspective plan will integrate further, said the Chinese envoy.
He wished the project great success and hoped the two countries would work together to enhance technology cooperation and provide better services to the people.
Jainul Bari spoke highly of China's cooperation in various fields of Bangladesh, such as trade, investment, mega projects and technology.
China has played an "overwhelmingly positive" role in the development of Bangladesh, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka quoted him as saying.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
101 detained on different charges in six districts
Three minors among four people drown
Sonali Bank signs an agreement with BSTI
Rupali Bank Ctg holds business conference
SIBL to open 30 agent banking outlets soon
Russian central bank cuts rate again
Deutsche Bank in BD to be led by Naushad Zaman
NESCO to install 3,448.5 km power supply line in Rajshahi division


Latest News
UN General Assembly to allow Zelensky to speak by video
10 injured as BNP's programme attacked in Dhaka
Efforts underway to resolve issues with Myanmar peacefully: Kamal
Fakhrul proves that they are agents of Pakistan: Hasan
6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast
BNP leader Barkat Ullah Bulu and his wife attacked
Three electrocuted while removing tin shed house
PM Hasina calls for a negotiated end to Ukraine war
BNP-Jamaat always hatch conspiracy against the country: Quader
Myanmar's attack due to subjugated foreign policy of govt: BNP
Most Read News
UN calls for urgent halt to arms sales to Myanmar
Military intel chief says Putin can’t achieve Ukraine goal
Invitation sent to Harry, Meghan for state reception cancelled
'Very dangerous' typhoon Nanmadol to hit Japan
Neymar defends Vinicius over criticism of goal celebrations
Israel attacks Damascus airport, 5 soldiers killed
1st imported monkeypox case reported in China
No more first or second COVID doses after Oct 3
Mushfiqur needs six stitches on leg after he gets a blow
Housewife's hanging body recovered in Rangpur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft