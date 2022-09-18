Opel puts China entry on hold as trade tensions rise

FRANKFURT, Sept 17: German carmaker Opel said Friday it had stepped back from a planned entry into the Chinese market, as officials in Berlin take a harsher line with Beijing on trade.

The expansion, announced in July 2021, was stopped on a backdrop of "growing geopolitical tensions" between the Chinese leadership and the United States and Europe, according to German financial daily Handelsblatt, which first reported on the decision.

"The current challenges for the automotive industry" meant the carmaker had to focus on other priorities, Opel said in a statement.

The auto industry has been fighting persistent bottlenecks, particularly in the supply of semiconductors, which have led to production stops at manufacturers.

"With this in mind, and considering the volume required to make a real impact, Opel has put its entry into the Chinese market on hold for the time being," said the carmaker, which is part of the Stellantis group. -AFP

















