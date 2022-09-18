Video
Sunday, 18 September, 2022
Business

Experts see potentials in gaming at first Metaverse confce

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bangladeshi youths are yet to tap the opportunities in e-sports metaverse focused game development maintaining a standard for mental health, experts opined during a conference on meteverse, first of its kind in the country.
Speakers also mentioned Bangladesh as the third-largest market in South Asia for e-sports at the conference titled 'Game for Goods' on Saturday, says a press release
Metaverse refers to both current and future integrated digital platforms focused on virtual and augmented reality.
Technology for social good company Prenuer Lab organised the programme at Hotel Sarina in Dhaka which was presented by Daraz.
Preneur Lab CEO Arif Nezami conducted the session on opportunities of Bangladesh into gaming on the Web 3.0 and Metaverse.
Royex Technologies CEO Rajib Roy, connected from United Arab Emirates, shared insights from world of metaverse as future technologies
There was a panel discussion on Bangladeshi gaming industry in participation of UNDP Head of Communications Abdul Quayyum, Bangladesh Innovation Forum Founder Ariful Hasan Opu, BASIS Director Tanvir Hossain Khan. United Nations National Consultant Tanjim Ferdous moderated the session. Speakers said the opportunities of global market should be captured by local startups. Mental health and positivity should also be taken care of when youth are engaged in esports and gaming.
Pro Gamers Sadman Sakib Khan, Mohammad Aliur Rahman Sohan, Facebook Featured SparkAR developer Ishrat Urmi and RRDL co-founder Mahir Faisal also shared experiences in game and development in a different panel.
Prenuer Lab CEO Arif Nezami said the Metaverse is soon going to be a reality that is going to impact all parts of life while the Web3 will open new windows of opportunities.
"Bangladesh has over 100 million internet users while mostly connected to mobile phones. That is an area we can focus on to explore the online gaming market while having no border to generate revenue," he said
Students from different universities took part in Online Gaming Week and Spark AR development contest prior to the programme.








