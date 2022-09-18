Turkey to pay for quarter of Russian gas in rubles: Putin

SAMARKAND, Sept 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday Turkey would pay for a quarter of its Russian natural gas imports in rubles under a new set of deals designed to boost trade.

Putin made the announcement in opening remarks of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

Erdogan and Putin first pledged to expand trade during an August meeting in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that raised alarm in Europe and the United States.

NATO member Turkey has refused to join international sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Erdogan has said he needs to take a "balanced" approach to the war -- supplying Kyiv with weapons while trading with Moscow -- because of Turkey's dependence on Russian energy supplies.

Putin told Erdogan Friday that he viewed Turkey as a "reliable" trade partner and was ready to use it more as an export route for Russian goods.

"As you know, shortly our agreement should come into force on delivering Russian natural gas to Turkey, with 25 percent of the payments made in Russian rubles," Putin said. Turkey imports almost half of its gas and about a quarter of its oil from Russia. -AFP















