Sunday, 18 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 18 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Business Desk

Padma Bank holds training on Gender Equality

Padma Bank organized a training program titled "Training on Gender Equality" on at its Mirpur Training Institute recently, says a press release.
A total of  93 employees from different branches and head office attended the half-day training on women empowerment and gender equality. A total of 55 participants from outside Dhaka attended the training program through online.
Nilufer Ahmed Karim, Freelance Gender & Management Consultant conducted the session. EVP and Head of Operation Syed Towhid Hossain was present during the training.


