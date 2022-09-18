Padma Bank holds training on Gender Equality



Padma Bank organized a training program titled "Training on Gender Equality" on at its Mirpur Training Institute recently, says a press release.A total of 93 employees from different branches and head office attended the half-day training on women empowerment and gender equality. A total of 55 participants from outside Dhaka attended the training program through online.Nilufer Ahmed Karim, Freelance Gender & Management Consultant conducted the session. EVP and Head of Operation Syed Towhid Hossain was present during the training.