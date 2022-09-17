Dengue: 2 die, 164 hospitalised in 24hrs



The number of dengue patients suddenly increased with the advent of monsoon multiplying number of hospitalised cases. The photo was taken from Holy Family Hospital in the city on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Of the admitted patients, 138 have been admitted in different hospital of Dhaka and 26 outside of Dhaka.

A total of 10,396 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country this year. Of them, 9,018 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,336. Of them, 983 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 353 are receiving it outside the capital. This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands 42.

