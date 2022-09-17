JS membership of Ranga, Pankaj not to be  affected now

Questions have arisen on whether or not Moshiur Rahman Ranga and Pankaj Nath, who were removed from all posts of their respective parties allegedly for violating party discipline, would lost their parliament membership.

On September 12, ruling Awami League lawmaker from Barisal-4, (Hijla-Mehendiganj) Pankaj Nath was removed from all posts in the party "violating party discipline".

On September 14, Jatiya Party (JP) Chairman GM Quader removed Moshiur Rahman Ranga, MP, of JP from Rangpur-1, from all the posts in the organisation, including its policymaking body.

The question has arisen whether they will also lose their parliament membership.

Legal experts opined that their parliament membership would remain unaffected.

But they have to wait for the final decision of their parties.

Attorney general AM Amin Uddin told the Daily Observers that Article 70 of the Constitution 'stipulates' that person elected as Member of Parliament at in an election at which he was nominated as a candidate of a political party shall vacate his seat if he -resigns from that party or votes in Parliament against that party, but shall not thereby be disqualified for contesting in subsequent elections to get elected as MP.

He said that they were not expelled from the party and their respective parties only removed them from their parties' posts. They did not even vote against the party in Parliament for which they could lose their parliament membership as Article 70 of the Constitution stipulates.

"So, their parliament memberships won't be affected at this stage," said the attorney general.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Advocate Momtaz Uddin Fakir said that as per the Constitution of the Republic and constitutions of the two parties, the matter of losing the parliament memberships of the two political leaders are not yet in the limelight at the initial stage.

"It will be a matter of discussion for getting the final decisions of their respective parties. We have to wait until final decisions are taken by their parties," he said.

Supreme Court lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque said, "We have come to know that Moshiur Rahman Ranga has been dismissed from Jatiya Party and Pankaj Nath from all posts of Awami League. Explanations have been sought from them. They will explain within 15 days. The two parties, at appropriate forms, will take the final decision after receiving their explanations," he said.

The scenarios would different depending on their explanations. For unsatisfactory explanations there could be inquiries against them. These are matters of the constitution of the two parties. At this stage their issue will not come under the purview of the Constitution of the Republic. If the two parties take the final decision to remove them according to their party constitutions, then the question will arise whether they would or would not retain their parliament membership according the Constitution of the REepublic, he said.

According to Article 70 of the Constitution, if a person is elected as a Member of Parliament on a party ticket, and if he resigns from that party or votes against that party in the Parliament, then his Parliament seat would fall vacant. But what happens if the party expels or exempts someone, the constitution does not mention it, said lawyers.

However, Article 66 of the Constitution stipulates, "If there is any dispute as to whether the seat of any Member of Parliament shall be vacant or not, the question shall be referred to the Election Commission for hearing and settlement and in such cases the decision of the Commission shall be final."

Apart from this, if a person is declared a naturalized and bankrupt by any court, pledges allegiance to a foreign state, is convicted of a criminal offense and sentenced to imprisonment for at least two years, is convicted by an international criminal tribunal, holds any lucrative position in the Republic, the Member of Parliament shall lose his seat.

Earlier, in 2014-15, in the 10th Parliament, Abdul Latif Siddiqui was dropped from the cabinet after making controversial comments on religion and lost all party posts. Awami League wrote a letter to the Speaker recommending the cancellation of his parliament membership. The Speaker referred to matter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). And according the decision of the Election Commission Latif Siddiqui lost his parliament membership.







